Up to 90 Russian track and field athletes currently banned over anti-doping violations

"As of now, there are 88 athletes and nine coaches, who are under suspensions for anti-doping rules violations," the statement added.

"There are currently 493 athletes in the 2019 pool of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency [RUSADA] and eight athletes in the 2019 pool of the International Association of Athletics Federations (World Athletics)," the statement from the press service reads.

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Up to 90 Russian track and field athletes are currently serving suspensions for violations of anti-doping regulations, the press service of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) reported on Thursday.

RusAF’s membership with World Athletics is currently suspended. The World Athletics Council announced on November 22 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) a day earlier.

According to the World Athletics statement last month, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

World Athletics suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with World Athletics, which was previously known at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 12 times since its introduction in 2015 with the most recent decision made on September 23, before the start of the 2019 World Championships in Qatar’s Doha on September 27-October 6.

World Athletics allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.