Russia to fulfill obligations on new arena construction for 2023 IIHF World Championship

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russia will definitely fulfill its obligations regarding the construction of a new arena for matches of the 2023 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Thursday.
"The arena in St. Petersburg will be constructed before the 2023 World Championship," Kolobkov told journalists during the World Hockey Forum, hosted by Moscow on December 12-13.
"There should be no worries at all as we will fulfill our obligations in full," the minister added.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.
The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in the four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.
2023 IIHF World Championship in St. Petersburg
In September 2018, the Russian city of St. Petersburg was chosen by the IIHF management to host the world championship in 2023 with the scheduled dates of May 5-21. The IIHF Congress in Bratislava approved this decision in May 2019.
The Russian bid offered two arenas in St. Petersburg. One of them is currently under construction and once completed it may become the biggest ice arena in Europe with a seat-capacity of between 21,500 and 23,000.
The other arena in St. Petersburg will be the Ice Palace, which is currently a home stadium for KHL’s SKA St. Petersburg club and boasts an over 12,300-seat capacity.
The world’s governing body of ice hockey announced last year that the Russian Siberian city of Novosibirsk would also be a 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship venue.
Moscow and St. Petersburg jointly hosted the IIHF World Championship in 2016, when Canada retained the title of the reigning world champions. This was the 7th IIHF World Championship held in Russia as it was previously hosted by Moscow five times, namely in 1957, 1973, 1979, 1986 and 2007, and once by St. Petersburg in 2000.