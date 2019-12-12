Russia to fulfill obligations on new arena construction for 2023 IIHF World Championship

The world’s governing anti-doping body ruled on Monday that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in the four-year period

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russia will definitely fulfill its obligations regarding the construction of a new arena for matches of the 2023 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Thursday. "The arena in St. Petersburg will be constructed before the 2023 World Championship," Kolobkov told journalists during the World Hockey Forum, hosted by Moscow on December 12-13.

"There should be no worries at all as we will fulfill our obligations in full," the minister added. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years. The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in the four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years. 2023 IIHF World Championship in St. Petersburg

