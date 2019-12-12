Deputy PM hopes Russia will host 2023 IIHF World Championship despite WADA ban

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets hopes that Russia will be allowed to host the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship despite the sanctions by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports.
"We expect that we will keep the world championship in Russia," Golodets, who oversees sports and culture, told reporters at the World Hockey Forum in Moscow.
- WADA's decision to impose sanctions on Russian sports politicized — Cuban president
- Russian sports attorneys to shortly file suits against WADA ExCo ruling, says speaker
- Russian ice hockey chief Tretiak hopes to maintain IIHF membership despite WADA sanctions
- International Skating Union acknowledges WADA’s decisions regarding Russian sports
- WADA’s thorough probe into doping abuse in US is needed — Russian legislator
- WADA’s decisions complicate preparations of Russian team for 2020 Paralympics — official
- ‘Age grade champs not included’: WADA says sanctions do not apply to youths
- ITF says never received information from WADA on Russian tennis players’ data alterations
- Russia may file appeal to CAS since WADA's decision violates Olympic Charter — Putin
- Russian Football Union hopes FIFA will not set restrictions after WADA decision
- WADA decision will not affect swimming competitions in Russia — official
- IOC supports WADA’s decision on sanctions against Russian sports
- Russia to play in neutral status at 2022 FIFA World Cup if qualifies, WADA’s Taylor says
- Medvedev says WADA’s decision is continuation of anti-Russian hysteria
- FIFA to ask WADA to ‘clarify the extent’ of sanctions against Russian sports
- Russian athletes and coaches to suffer the most from WADA sanctions — hockey legend
- Senators see no reason for amending anti-doping legislation after WADA’s decision
- RUSADA’s deputy chief says WADA’s verdict in Russia case was well-expected
- WADA’s vice president says insisted on tougher sanctions against Russian sports
- Russia to challenge WADA’s ruling with arbitration court in Lausanne
- WADA rules to ban Russia for four years from Olympics and world championships
The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for the period of four years.
The world’s governing anti-doping body also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in the four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.
Russia was selected as a venue for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the tournament will be co-hosted by the cities of Novosibirsk and Omsk. The country’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was selected to host the 2023 IIHF World Championship.
Moscow holds the fourth World Hockey Forum running on December 12-13. Representatives of the world hockey community will discuss topical issues related to this sport. The forum takes place under the auspices of the International Ice Hockey Federation, the Russian Sports Ministry, the Russian Olympic Committee and the Russian Ice Hockey Federation.