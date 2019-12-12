WADA's decision to impose sanctions on Russian sports politicized — Cuban president

HAVANA, December 12. /TASS/. The decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to ban the Russian national team from participating in international championships for the next four years is politicized, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Wednesday.

"Cuba stands against unjust sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency against Russia," Diaz-Canel wrote on his official Twitter account. "Decisions in the sphere of sports and the International Olympic Movement cannot be based on political considerations or double standards," he added.

On Monday, WADA's Executive Committee decided to recall the compliance status from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to impose sanctions on Russian sports, including banning Russian athletes from competing in international championships and Olympic Games under the Russian flag for four years and banning Russia from hosting large international sports events. RUSADA can file an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the next 21 days.