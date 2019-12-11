Tretiak says Russia’s ice hockey team may play under national flag at 2022 Olympics

The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for the period of four years.

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) Vladislav Tretiak said on Wednesday he strongly believed that players of the Russian hockey would participate in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China under the national flag.

The Russian national men’s ice hockey team played at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’ The team defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime in the final game for the Olympic gold.

"There has been no decisions as of yet that we are going there [to 2022 Olympics] without the Russian national flag," Tretiak told journalists. "As of now it is only a decision made on behalf of the WADA Executive Committee and this issue will be also dealt with by CAS [the Court of Arbitration for Sport]."

The WADA ExCo also ruled on Monday that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted in the four-year period any major international sports tournament. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has the right to appeal WADA’s ruling with the Swiss-based CAS within 21 days. In case RUSADA decides against submitting an appeal, it can be also filed by heads of the Russian Olympic and Paralympic Committees as well as by heads of the international sports federations.

"We are still in our preparations, the [Russian] Olympic Committee continues carrying out its duties as no one expelled it from the Olympic family," he continued.

"We have good relations with the international federation [the International Ice Hockey Federation], there are no doping abuse issues at all in regard to us, and we will keep protecting our boys," Tretiak added.

IIHF President Rene Fasel told TASS on Monday that the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) would wait for a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in case Russia decides to appeal a decision from WADA.

Fasel also told TASS last month that it would be impossible to relocate the ice hockey world championships in Russia in 2023 in case WADA made a decision on the earlier proposed sanctions against Russian sports.

Russia was selected as a venue for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the tournament will be co-hosted by the cities of Novosibirsk and Omsk. The country’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was selected to host the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

On November 25, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

The world’s governing anti-doping body announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of RUSADA with the Code of the organization based on the inconsistencies discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.