Russian sports attorneys to shortly file suits against WADA ExCo ruling, says speaker

"Of course, we cannot accept this decision. Shortly, our sports attorneys will file lawsuits with the CAS. We must fight our corner in court, prove our case," the speaker emphasized.

MOSCOW, December 11./TASS/. Russian sports attorneys will shortly file lawsuits with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to challenge the ruling of the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics and world championships, for a period of four years, Federation Council upper house’s Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told journalists on Wednesday.

She said that Russia hoped it would manage to challenge the WADA ruling. "I think that the global sports community must be discussing now why Olympic Charter principles are violated, why the Olympic Committee fails to make fair judgements on clean athletes and why such decisions are taken against a whole state," she stressed.

"Clearly, it is a crisis of institutions, including global sports. We must work against politicization of sports, this is inadmissible, sports must be clear of doping and politics," the Russian speaker underscored.

Russia will be defending its position at all levels, standing for inadmissibility of such politically motivated decisions, she added. The speaker also condemned the decision of the WADA Executive Committee as unfair and running counter to the principles of the Olympic movement.

The WADA ExCo also ruled on Monday that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in the four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has the right to appeal WADA’s ruling within 21 days. In case RUSADA decides against submitting an appeal, it can also be filed by heads of the Russian Olympic and Paralympic Committees as well as by heads of the international sports federations.