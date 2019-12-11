Athletes should take own decisions on participation in 2020 Tokyo Olympics — lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian athletes should decide for themselves on participation in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo along with other major sporting events, Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko told reporters on Wednesday.

The speaker of the upper house of Russia’s parliament commented on the WADA Executive Committee’s four-year ban on Russian athletes.

"I believe that the athletes, our young guys, who are getting ready for different international sports competitions, should continue training, while Russian citizens should be rooting for our athletes. As for to participate or not to participate, the athletes should decide for themselves," Matviyenko said when asked by TASS whether Russian athletes needed to compete in the Olympics following the WADA ruling.