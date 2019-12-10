International Skating Union acknowledges WADA’s decisions regarding Russian sports

The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) announced on Tuesday that it had acknowledged decisions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in regard to Russian sports, the federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The ISU acknowledges the December 9, 2019 decision of the WADA Executive Committee unanimously endorsing a four year period of non-compliance for the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and related consequences," a statement released by the ISU on Tuesday reads.

"As indicated by the WADA Media Release of December 9, the ISU, same as other stakeholders, will liaise with WADA to clarify the next steps while bearing in mind that the case may still be appealed to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS)," the statement reads.

"This will involve in particular, but not limited to, the definition of "Major Events", the identification and formalization of a list of concerned athletes not allowed to participate in Major Events staged in the Four-Year-Period and other sanction related practical details."

"The ISU noted that given the timing, the sanctions will not apply for the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne/Switzerland during January 2020," the statement added.

The WADA ExCo also ruled on Monday that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament over the four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has the right to appeal WADA’s ruling within 21 days. In case RUSADA decides against submitting an appeal, it can be also filed by heads of the Russian Olympic and Paralympic Committees as well as by heads of the international sports federations.

On November 25, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

The world’s governing anti-doping body announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of RUSADA with the Code of the organization based on the inconsistencies discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.