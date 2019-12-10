Russian ice hockey chief Tretiak hopes to maintain IIHF membership despite WADA sanctions

ANOSINO /Moscow Region/, December 10. /TASS, Rustam Sharafutdinov/. Vladislav Tretiak, the president of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation, told TASS on Tuesday he hoped that an issue of his membership in the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Council would be decided in his favor by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics and world championships, for a period of four years.
One of the provisions approved by the WADA ExCo states that Russian government officials and representatives "may not be appointed to sit and may not sit as members of the boards or committees or any other bodies of any Code Signatory (or its members) or association of Signatories."
"There have been no instructions [from the IIHF] as of yet and I believe that the issue will be dealt with later in the court, and it will likely be among the priority cases," Tretiak, who currently serves as a lawmaker with the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, said in an interview with TASS.
"The collective punishment must be ruled out, therefore I believe that some concessions will definitely follow," Tretiak added.
The WADA ExCo also ruled on Monday that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament over the four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.
The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has the right to appeal WADA’s ruling within 21 days. In case RUSADA decides against submitting an appeal, it can be also filed by heads of the Russian Olympic and Paralympic Committees as well as by heads of the international sports federations.
On November 25, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.
The world’s governing anti-doping body announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of RUSADA with the Code of the organization based on the inconsistencies discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.
Russia’s ice hockey goaltender Tretiak
Last Friday the Russian Ice Hockey Federation reported that Tretiak was awarded with a certificate of the World Olympians Association (WOA) for his contribution to the Olympic movement development as well as the promotion of values of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The certificate was presented to 67-year-old Tretiak by IOC President Thomas Bach at a meeting of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), held on December 6 at the IOC headquarters.
Tretiak, born on April 25, 1952, is a former goaltender for the Soviet Union’s national ice hockey team.
The legendary player has been recognized as one of the best hockey players of the 20th century by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). As a player of CSKA ice hockey club and the Soviet national squad, he won 10 world championships (1970-71, 1973-75, 1978-79, and 1981-83) and three Olympic gold medals (1972, 1976, and 1984).
Tretiak has been serving as the president of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation since 2006.