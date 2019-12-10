Russian ice hockey chief Tretiak hopes to maintain IIHF membership despite WADA sanctions

ANOSINO /Moscow Region/, December 10. /TASS, Rustam Sharafutdinov/. Vladislav Tretiak, the president of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation, told TASS on Tuesday he hoped that an issue of his membership in the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Council would be decided in his favor by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

One of the provisions approved by the WADA ExCo states that Russian government officials and representatives "may not be appointed to sit and may not sit as members of the boards or committees or any other bodies of any Code Signatory (or its members) or association of Signatories."

"There have been no instructions [from the IIHF] as of yet and I believe that the issue will be dealt with later in the court, and it will likely be among the priority cases," Tretiak, who currently serves as a lawmaker with the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, said in an interview with TASS.

"The collective punishment must be ruled out, therefore I believe that some concessions will definitely follow," Tretiak added.

The WADA ExCo also ruled on Monday that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament over the four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.