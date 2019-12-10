WADA’s thorough probe into doping abuse in US is needed — Russian legislator

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) should carry out a thorough probe into systemic doping abuse in the United States, a member of the State Duma’s Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, Dmitry Svishchev, told TASS on Tuesday.

The CEO of the US Anti-Doping Agency USADA, Travis Tygart, has repeatedly called for a full ban on Russian athletes’ participation in international competitions.

"It is amazing that the chief of USADA — the anti-doping agency of a country whose national leagues heavily rely on doping — keeps attacking Russia," Svishchev said. "In US sports doping is so customary that nobody conceals it and nobody fights against it."

"Tygart is reluctant to realize that he should better keep quiet about doping. Indeed, how can a representative of a country that has sheltered a real doping criminal, Rodchenkov, dare make such statements? True, they call him informer. In the meantime, Rodchenkov, the Moscow Laboratory’s former chief, is responsible for doping machinations in Russia."

"Tygart’s statement is nothing but crude intervention in the WADA investigation. It’s real pressure. This deserves harsh punishment. I believe that WADA should’ve long launched a probe into systemic doping abuse in the United States. I believe that if such a probe is independent, we will see amazing results," Svishchev claimed.