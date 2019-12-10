WADA’s decisions complicate preparations of Russian team for 2020 Paralympics — official

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. A recent decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to impose sanctions against Russian sports is certainly complicating preparations of the Russian national team for the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, Vladimir Lukin, the president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), told TASS on Tuesday.

Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics and World Championships, for the period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in the four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.

"Everything has been put into the protocols already, but undoubtedly I am extremely disappointed that difficulties arose again," the RPC president stated. "I am deeply disappointed."

"I believe that we will have to stand for our rights in the court in future, but at the moment it is up to RUSADA to take the next steps," Lukin continued. "This situation seriously complicates the process of our preparations for the Paralympics."