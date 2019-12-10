Putin calls on Russian Human Rights Council to support athletes

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights should pay attention to the area of sports and provide assistance to athletes who need it, President Vladimir Putin said at the council’s meeting on Tuesday.

He emphasized that "the council needs to execute all of its authority and use all the mechanisms it has." "I would like to point to developments in the area of sports and I would like to ask for your assistance," Putin said, addressing the meeting’s participants.