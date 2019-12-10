Russian Football Union announces national team’s opponents for friendly matches next year

Last week, Russian team’s Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov said that his team would play four friendly matches next year, one at home and three away, before the major European football tournament. The coach, however, did not name the countries of his team’s opponents for the friendlies.

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday the teams for the national squad’s four friendly matches before the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which are Sweden, Moldova and Serbia.

The RFU reported in a statement that the national squad is now officially scheduled to play away against Sweden on March 28, Moldova on March 31, Poland on June 2 and to play at home against Serbia on June 6.

The names of the stadiums will be announced later, according to the RFU.

However, the Swedish Football Association’s press office told TASS later in the day that the friendly between Sweden and Russia on March 28 would be hosted by the 50,000-seat capacity Friends Arena in Stockholm.

Russia appeared in 10 international fixtures this year, which were all qualifiers for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup — in March, Russia lost to Belgium 1-3 and defeated Kazakhstan 4-0; in June, Russia beat San Marino and Cyprus (9-0 and 1-0 respectively); in September, the team routed Scotland (2-1) and Kazakhstan (1-0); in October the Russian footballers blanked Scotland 4-0 and then blazed past Cyprus 5-0.

Playing two international fixtures last month, the Russian team lost again to Belgium 1-4 at home and then enjoyed a confident 5-0 away win over San Marino.

The Russian team finished second in its qualifying Group I and secured a berth in the final tournament.

The Final Draw for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup was held on November 30 in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. Twenty-four national football teams, which have cleared the qualifications round, were divided into six groups with four teams in each. Russia was placed in Group B, and will face off Belgium (in St. Petersburg on June 13), Finland (in St. Petersburg on June 17) and Denmark (in Copenhagen on June 22).

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), St. Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.