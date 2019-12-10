Russian chess players to compete in global tournaments under national flag, says official

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian chess players will be participating in global tournaments, which will be hosted by Russia, under the colors of the national flag, with the national anthem played and the state emblem embroidered on their uniforms, Andrey Filatov, the president of the Russian Chess Federation (RCF), told TASS on Tuesday.

"Our chess players will be competing at international tournaments of all levels, which are planned to be organized in Russia, with the state emblem, under the colors of the national flag and with the national anthem," Filatov said.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics and World Championships, for the period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament over the four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.

The 2019 World Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships, which is also called King Salman World Rapid & Blitz Championships, will be hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow between December 25 and 30.

The 2020 Candidates Tournament, which will decide who of the world’s top eight grandmasters will win the right to face reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, is scheduled to be held in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg between March 15 and April 5, 2020.

Early last month, Filatov told TASS that the Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk and Moscow would co-host the 2020 Chess Olympiad and the first-ever Chess Paralympiad (July 29 - August 5, 2020).

The official opening ceremony of both tournaments is due in Khanty-Mansiysk on July 29, 2020 as well as the matches of the Chess Paralympiad, while the Chess Olympiad will be played in Moscow between August 6 and 17. Khanty-Mansiysk will also host the FIDE Congress and General Assembly meetings.

The Chess Olympiad is a biennial event bringing together best chess teams from around the globe. The very first edition was played in 1927 in London and was initially planned to be held annually. However, it switched to a biennial format since the 9th World Chess Olympiad in Yugoslavia’s Dubrovnik in 1950.

Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk already hosted the Chess Olympiad in 2010. The following editions were hosted by Turkey’s Istanbul (2012), Norway’s Tromso (2014), Azerbaijan’s Baku (2016) and the Georgian city of Batumi (2018). The right to host the 45th World Chess Olympiad in 2022 went to the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

The Russian capital of Moscow hosted the Chess Olympiad in 1956 and 1994 with the hosting team winning both of these editions.