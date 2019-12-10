‘Age grade champs not included’: WADA says sanctions do not apply to youths

LAUSANNE, December 10. /TASS/. Sanctions by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports are not applicable to age-grade championships, Chair of the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) Jonathan Taylor told TASS on Tuesday.

On Monday, the WADA Executive Committee approved recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics and World Championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA Executive Committee also ruled that Russia cannot host, or bid for, or be granted any hosting rights in the four-year period for any major international sporting event. Clean Russian athletes will be allowed to participate in competitive events under a neutral status.

On December 19, the RUSADA Supervisory Board will consider whether it will comply with the decision of the WADA Executive Committee. If it challenges the decision, the case will be referred to the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport, whose judgement will be the final one. Russia has castigated WADA’s conclusions, branding them as politically loaded decisions.