US would violate Olympic Charter by passing Rodchenkov Act, says Russian Sports Minister

"The IOC Charter has always been the main document for us. We all use it. It proclaims the principle of independence of all organizations," Kolobkov told a news conference on Monday. "The Charter is sacrosanct in the sports world. What I’m saying is that WADA’s code is getting more important than such fundamental documents that all sports organizations use. Possibly, this may sound too pathetic, but isn’t it the right time to return sports to the sports organizations? Yes, problems do exist around the world, they can be found in Britain, in Spain and in the United States, where, incidentally, all leagues have their own anti-doping organizations."

"The Rodchenkov Act that is being discussed today is in fact a violation of the Olympic Charter and of the independence of sports organizations. This question will be raised sooner or later. This means that in its territory the national Olympic committee of the United States is unable to maintain order. Why don’t we ask such questions?"

On Monday, the WADA Executive Committee voted to strip the Russian Anti-Doping Agency RUSADA of its compliance status and for pausing for four years Russia’s right to participate in major sports events, including Olympic Games and world championships (clean Russian athletes will be able to participate in competitions in the neutral status) and also to host and bid for hosting world championships.

The Rodchenkov Act, should it be passed, will establish criminal punishment for involvement in bribes for the purpose of influencing major international sports competitions by means of using prohibited substances or methods and also compensation for damages to the victims of such conspiracies. Also, the bill promises protection to informers from retaliation. Under the yet-to-be passed law the United States would prosecute any person on the globe, involved in competitions where the United States is present, be it an athlete or sponsor.