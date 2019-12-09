Russia to host world’s major chess tournaments as planned, says FIDE chief

The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics and World Championships, for the period of four years.

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. A decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Executive Committee to deprive Russia of the right to host major international sports events does not pose a threat to the organization of international chess tournaments in the country as they will be held as previously planned, President of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich told TASS on Monday.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted in the four-year period any major international sports tournament. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.

"A number of major international [chess] tournaments have been scheduled to be held in Russia between December [2019] and August [2020], including the World Rapid and Blitz Championship…," the FIDE president said.

"This is my official announcement - all FIDE tournaments in Russia will be held as planned," Dvorkovich stated to TASS.

"There are no legal or technical grounds whatsoever for the relocation of these tournaments from Russia," he said. "Contracts have been signed, sponsors have been announced and finances already invested in the organization of these events."

The 2019 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship, which is also called King Salman World Rapid & Blitz Championship, will be hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow between December 25 and 30.

The 2020 Candidates Tournament, which will decide who of the world’s top eight grandmasters will win the right to face reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, is scheduled to be held in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg between March 15 and April 5, 2020.

Early last month, Andrey Filatov, the president of the Russian Chess Federation (RCF), told TASS that the Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk and Moscow would co-host the 2020 Chess Olympiad and the first-ever Chess Paralympiad (July 29 - August 5, 2020).

The official opening ceremony of both tournaments will be organized in Khanty-Mansiysk on July 29, 2020 and as the matches of the Chess Paralympiad will be played in the Siberian city, the matches of the Chess Olympiad will be played in Moscow between August 6 and 17. Khanty-Mansiysk will also host the FIDE Congress and General Assembly meetings.

The Chess Olympiad is a biannual event bringing together best chess teams from around the globe. The very first edition was played in 1927 in London and was initially planned to be held annually. However, it switched to a biannual competition since the 9th World Chess Olympiad in Yugoslavia’s Dubrovnik in 1950.

Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk already hosted the Chess Olympiad in 2010. The following editions were hosted by Turkey’s Istanbul (2012), Norway’s Tromso (2014), Azerbaijan’s Baku (2016) and the Georgian city of Batumi (2018). The right to host the 45th World Chess Olympiad in 2022 went to the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

The Russian capital of Moscow hosted the Chess Olympiad in 1956 and 1994 with the hosting team winning both of these editions.