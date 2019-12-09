Russian Football Union hopes FIFA will not set restrictions after WADA decision

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) hopes that FIFA will not apply any restrictions in respect of Russian national football teams and arrangement of events in Russia, RFU press service told reporters on Monday.

The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics and World Championships, for the period of four years. The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted in the four-year period any major international sports tournament. Russian state officials as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) have been also banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.