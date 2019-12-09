IOC supports WADA’s decision on sanctions against Russian sports

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee has supported the decision made by the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in favor of sanctions against Russian sports, as follows from the IOC’s statement on the issue.

On Monday, WADA’s Executive Committee unanimously voted to strip the Russian Anti-Doping Agency of compliance, thus opening the floodgates of sanctions against Russian sports. Russia will be unable to host or bid for hosting major sports events. Its athletes will not be allowed to compete at world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag. WADA’s Compliance Review Committee says that the RUSADA took effective measures to fight against doping in Russian sports. At the same time according to the report "the evidence (including from WADA's recent audits of RUSADA's operations) indicates that RUSADA’s work is effective in contributing to the fight against doping in Russian sport, and that it is working productively in cooperation with other anti-doping organizations, including in investigations within Russia". Therefore, the Executive Committee accepted the recommendation not to impose any special monitoring or supervision or takeover of RUSADA's anti-doping activities in the four-year period.