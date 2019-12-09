FIFA to ask WADA to ‘clarify the extent’ of sanctions against Russian sports

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, intends to turn to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to specify the details of the sanctions imposed against Russian sports earlier in the day, a spokesperson for FIFA told TASS in a statement on Monday.

The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics and World Championships, for the period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in the four-year period. Russian state officials as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) have been also banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.

"FIFA has taken note of the decision taken by WADA Executive Committee today," the statement from FIFA reads.

"FIFA is in contact with WADA and ASOIF [the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations] to clarify the extent of the decision in regards to football," the spokesperson added.

Chair of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Compliance Review Committee (CRC) Jonathan Taylor told a news conference in Lausanne on Monday that in case the Russian national football team qualifies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, its players will have to play in the so-called neutral status that bans the right of participating in the world championship under the national flag and anthem.

"If they qualify, a team representing Russia cannot participate, but if there is a mechanism put in place, then they can apply to participate on a neutral basis, not as representatives of Russia," Taylor told journalists.

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022 — Qatar National Day — and with the objective, in principle, of holding the tournament for 28 days.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at seven venues across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al-Wakrah, Al-Khor, Al-Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.