Russian athletes’ status in 2020 Olympics depends on length of CAS review

"This issue will depend on the length of the CAS procedure," he said. "Now RUSADA [Russian Anti-Doping Agency] has 21 days to appeal, then other organizations will have 21 days to file a protest. And later everything will depend on the length of CAS review. The decision will come into force when the CAS makes the final decision, from that moment four years will begin to expire; until the decision takes effect, all [competitive events] can be held," Khrychikov added.

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The status of Russian athletes at the 2020 Olympics will depend on the length of the proceedings in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), head of the Council of Europe’s Sport Conventions Division and member of RUSADA Supervisory Board Sergei Khrychikov told TASS.

"The decision does not apply to the UEFA Euro 2020 because the current standard of conformity includes world championships while the Olympic Games, regional and continental championships are not included in the new standard. The next version of the standard of conformity enters into force in 2021, listing European championships and other continental tournaments. But since it is not yet operational, the decision does not apply to the UEFA Euro 2020," he added.

The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics and World Championships, for the period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in the four-year period. Russian state officials as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) have been also banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years.

On November 25, the WADA CRC reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.