Russian players to fly national colors at 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches, says official

The WADA Executive Committee ruled on Monday to strip Russia of the right to participate in or host major international sports tournaments for the period of four years

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup as scheduled and the national team will play under the Russian national flag despite today’s decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Alexei Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2020, told TASS on Monday. "WADA’s decision has nothing to do with the [2020 UEFA] Euro Cup in Russia," Sorokin said in an interview with TASS. "St. Petersburg continues preparing for the tournament and the city will undoubtedly host it at the highest level."

Sorokin reiterated that the European football championship was not a subject to sanctions of the global anti-doping body. "This is a continental tournament considering the scale of developments," he stated. "We must not forget about it." "The Russian national team will play at the championship in line with the rules — with the national flag and anthem," Sorokin added. The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved on Monday recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to annul the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics and World Championships, for the period of four years. The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in the four-year period. Russian state officials as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) have been also banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for the period of four years. On November 25, the WADA CRC reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports. The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), St. Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.

