Senators see no reason for amending anti-doping legislation after WADA’s decision

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The chairman of the Federation Council’s Social Policies Committee, Valery Ryazansky, sees no reason for changing Russia’s anti-doping legislation following the World Anti-Doping Agency’s decision to bar Russian athletes from participation in Olympic Games and world championships for four years.

"For the time being we see no need [for changing anti-doping legislation]," Ryazansky told TASS on Monday. "All decisions that we’ve made are in the doping-related law. There are the corresponding measures and punishments for both athletes and coaches who encourage or compel athletes to use doping. From the standpoint of legislation there have been no questions to us from the world sports public."

He recalled that the International Olympic Committee and international sports federations were free to ignore WADA’s conclusions in making their own final decision.

The WADA Executive Committee on Monday unanimously adopted the compliance committee’s recommendation to strip the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) of its compliance status. Russia has lost the right to host or make bids for hosting any major world tournaments for a period of four years. Its athletes will be unable to compete at Olympic Games and world championships under the national flag. Also, the WADA Executive Committee imposed a four-year ban prohibiting Russian civil servants and senior officials of the Russian Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee from visiting international sports events.