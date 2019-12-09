Russian athletes and coaches to suffer the most from WADA sanctions — hockey legend

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency’s new sanctions will deal a heavy blow to Russian athletes and coaches, Russia’s legendary ice hockey player Vyacheslav Fetisov, who is also special envoy of the State Duma (lower house) to international interparliamentary and public organizations on sports issues, told TASS on Monday.

"I’m very disappointed about this, I’m personally disappointed," Fetisov said. "This is not a negotiating process anymore, the decision has been made. The only option for us is to go to the court of arbitration and search for arguments. I don’t know which ones because the WADA Executive Committee’s decision was unanimous."

"Athletes and coaches have suffered the most from all of this, I feel sorry for them and it’s a pity. Due to someone’s fault clean athletes find themselves in this awkward situation that affects their career and fate," Fetisov stressed.

Earlier on Monday, the WADA Executive Committee unanimously accepted the recommendation of the Compliance Review Committee (CRC). This will entail sanctions against Russian sports. Russia will be stripped of the right to host major sports competitions or make bids for hosting them for a period of four years. Russian athletes will be unable to compete at world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag. Apart from that, Russian government officials and senior staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) will be banned from attending international tournaments.