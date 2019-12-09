RUSADA’s deputy chief says WADA’s verdict in Russia case was well-expected

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The deputy director general of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Margarita Pakhnotskaya, has described as well-expected the World Anti-Doping Agency’s decision to strip RUSADA of the compliance status.

On Monday, the WADA Executive Committee unanimously accepted the recommendation of the compliance committee. This will entail sanctions against Russian sports. Russia will be stripped of the right to host major sports competitions or make bids for hosting them. Russian athletes will be unable to compete at world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag.

"The WADA Executive Committee’s decision was well-expected. I’m not surprised it was unanimous. The picture that I saw at a recent WADA session was approximately the same. As far as I understand, Executive Committee members said not a word in Russia’s support," Pakhnotskaya told TASS.

"I believe that the Executive Committee’s decision will prompt our sports officials to make some conclusions," she added.