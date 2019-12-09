Russia to challenge WADA’s ruling with arbitration court in Lausanne

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia will challenge the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) ruling with the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after the matter is discussed by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Svetlana Zhurova, first deputy chairperson of the international committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, said on Monday.

"A meeting of RUSADA’s Supervisory Board will be held on December 19. It will decide whether RUSADA accepts these recommendations or not. And the court in Lausanne after that," she said. "I am 100% sure [Russia will go to court] because we must defend our athletes."