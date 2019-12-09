WADA’s vice president says insisted on tougher sanctions against Russian sports

WADA rules to ban Russia for four years from Olympics and world championships

LAUSANNE, December 9. /TASS/. Linda Helleland, a vice president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), commented on Monday after the WADA Executive Committee meeting that she was requesting tougher sanctions regarding Russian sports.

Helleland said she was disappointed because she was insisting on full disqualification of Russia from world sports adding she believed that Russia caused the biggest scandal ever in the history of sports worldwide.

The Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) approved on Monday a list of recommendations from the organization's Compliance Review Committee (CRC), received late last month.