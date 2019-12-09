Russia has been banned for four years to host and bid for hosting world championships. WADA has also banned Russian state officials, ROC and RPC officials, from attending global sports tournaments.
WADA rules to ban Russia for four years from Olympics and world championships
Belarus doesn’t ask Russia for cheap gas or cheap oil, says President Lukashenko
The main thing is that the opportunities should be equal, noted Belarusian President
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter performs 16 test flights with new 2nd stage engine
The Su-57 with the second stage engine known as Item 30 performed its debut flight in December 2017
Read more
Kazakh leader says ‘annexation’ not proper to describe Crimea’s reunification with Russia
Deutsche Welle asked Tokayev whether the Kazakh government had been "frightened" by the events in Ukraine, namely the "annexation" of Crimea
Read more
Astronauts begin operation on SpaceX Dragon’s docking with ISS
The effort is carried out by the European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano
Read more
Russian-Ukrainian gas agreement should be mutually beneficial, says PM
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine received Russian gas through reverse flow supplies, "but at a much higher price than it could"
Read more
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub strikes naval target with torpedo in White Sea trials
A day before, the Kazan submarine struck a notional submarine by a salvo of two torpedoes
Read more
Ukraine offers unacceptable conditions for transit of Russian gas — Putin
The Russian president noted that he hopes that the conditions will change through negotiations
Read more
Zelensky to discuss prisoner swap, ceasefire and troops withdrawal in Paris
The spokesperson Yulia Mendel stressed that the meeting of the Normandy Four leaders was a real chance for achieving ceasefire in Donbass
Read more
Press review: OPEC+ deepens oil output cut and is Russia-Belarus integration out of reach
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 6
Read more
Press review: Who and what’s behind the Berlin murder intrigue and how NATO sees Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 12
Read more
Russian cutting-edge missile corvette enters White Sea for state trials
The corvette will test-fire its main missile system against various types of targets, according to the Northern Fleet's press office
Read more
IMF reaches agreement with Kiev on $5.5 bln loan - statement
The call with Vladimir Zelensky was very constructive, the IMF Managing Director said
Read more
Turkey reiterates position on purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile systems
Turkey's diplomat did not rule out the possibility of deliveries of US Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ankara
Read more
Gazprom CEO calls Power of Siberia pillar of gas transportation system in east Russia
"We have chosen the gas pipeline’s route to ensure that it can reach as many settlements as possible", Alexei Miller said
Read more
Competing under national flag is right, not privilege – FIE President
Alisher Usmanov said that the ruthless fight against doping shall not be turned into lynching and the application of new sanctions for the second time for the same doping violation
Read more
Lavrov: Russian-Turkish agreement allowed Syria to expand control over its territory
On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi to agree on a ten-provision memorandum on joint operations to control the situation in northeastern Syria
Read more
Fordow modernization project in Iran will be fully implemented — Russian diplomat
On December 5, Russia’s TVEL fuel company informed Teheran that it had suspended work on a project to revamp two chains of gas centrifuges at Iran’s Fordow facility
Read more
WADA may strip Moscow lab of right to test blood samples
"That’s why we will have to think how to quickly deliver blood samples to Europe", Deputy Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency Margarita Pakhnotskaya said
Read more
Two-day rally in protest against closer integration with Russia ends in Minsk
Opposition activists agreed to hold another rally on December 20
Read more
Bogus borders: FSB nabs crook from CIS in act of duping migrants into illegal crossing
The fraudster installed fake border posts in a forest in Russia’s Leningrad Region near the Finnish border to deceive a group of four foreign nationals
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky says wants meaningful result from meeting with Putin
On December 9, leaders of the Normandy Four group comprising Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France will hold a summit in Paris to look for solutions to the conflict in Donbass
Read more
Situation in Iran caused by US economic pressure — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reminded that the United States has earlier withdrawn from the Iranian nuclear deal
Read more
Ukrainian president says not ready to talk about revising Minsk before Paris summit
The Normandy Four summit (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France) will be held in Paris on December 9
Read more
Erdogan invited to attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow in 2020 — media
The Victory Day Parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held in Moscow on 9 May 2020
Read more
Pompeo to meet with Lavrov on December 10
After the negotiations and communication in the format of a working lunch, the ministers will also hold a joint press conference
Read more
Russia is ahead of US in hypersonic weapons development - Pentagon chief
Mark Esper said that "the department is investing every dollar it can" in order to gain an advance in hypersonic weapons
Read more
Kiev names four key issues for Ukraine at Normandy Four summit
The first issue is return of all detainees from Russia and Donbass, said Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Aleksei Danilov
Read more
Protesters handed a resolution of protest to the Russian embassy in Minsk
Police beef up security outside Russian embassy in Minsk amid opposition rally
Read more
Policy of dual approach to Russia confirmed at NATO summit — ambassador
Russia's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said that NATO's dual approach toward Russia "includes military pressure and maintaining dialogue"
Read more
Macroeconomic stability is provided in Russia — Putin
The president expects dynamics of GDP growth in Russia to remain positive in 2019
Read more
Russia will not take part in Miss Universe 2019
The prospective participant Alina Sanko does not have enough time to get a US visa and prepare for the Miss Universe pageant, director of the Miss Russia contest Anastasia Belyak said
Read more
China imposes sanctions on US
China urges US to stop interfering in its internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said
Read more
Three out of four icebreakers for Northern Sea Route may be decommissioned by 2030
By 2020 it's necessary to stop the old Soviet-time fleet of icebreakers, according to the deputy director general of Atomflot
Read more
Belarusian leader hopes Union State Treaty’s implementation will see a new boost
According to Lukashenko, "at the current stage commitment to the unifying idea is of great importance"
Read more
Kiev approves scenario of Donbass reintegration at defense council’s closed-door meeting
The meeting also touched upon a strategy of territorial defense
Read more
Whole world must recognize hard fact Crimea is Russian, says Serbian politician
Deputy leader of the Serbian Radical Party Vojislav Seselj believes Serbia must get integrated with Russia to the maximum extent through the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization
Read more
Putin notes importance of meeting with Lukashenko ahead of Union State treaty anniversary
"Our colleagues at the government level, ministers, chairmen of governments have done quite a lot to analyze what had been done within the framework of the Union State treaty", said Russian President
Read more
Press review: Can Power of Siberia bolster China in feud with US and why is NATO convening
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 3
Read more
Advanced S-300V4 air defense missile system enters service in Russia’s Far East
The Eastern Military District’s anti-aircraft gunners earlier learnt to operate the new system at the Kapustin Yar training range in the southern Astrakhan Region, the press office informed
Read more