RusAF’s acting chief says Road Map stipulates initial steps of overcoming doping crisis

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has stipulated initial steps in its Road Map to overcome the existing situation with violations of anti-doping regulations, RusAF’s press service quoted federation’s acting President Yulia Tarasenko as saying on Friday.
Earlier in the day, RusAF announced that it submitted with the Russian Sports Ministry the Road Map regarding a list of proposals from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on the reinstatement of rights of the Russian track and field athletics body with World Athletics.
"We had less than a week to draft a Road Map, but within this period we have managed to analyze everything that was done previously by the federation, took into consideration all mistakes, worked on constructive proposals from colleagues and experts," Tarasenko said.
RUSADA suggested earlier this week setting up an international working group to reinstate the membership of RusAF with World Athletics (formerly known as IAAF). RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus described the list of anti-crisis proposals prepared by his organization as "the second attempt to save track and field athletics in Russia."
"The initial steps to overcome the doping crisis have been stipulated in the Road Map," Tarasenko said. "We are now waiting for the commentaries from the Russian Sports Ministry."
World Athletics suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.
The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 12 times since its introduction in 2015 with the most recent decision made on September 23, before the start of the 2019 World Championships in Qatar’s Doha on September 27-October 6.
RusAF board will gather on December 11 to consider recommendations by the Russian sports ministry, the Russian Olympic Committee and RUSADA on ways to overcome the current doping crisis.