RusAF’s acting chief says Road Map stipulates initial steps of overcoming doping crisis

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has stipulated initial steps in its Road Map to overcome the existing situation with violations of anti-doping regulations, RusAF’s press service quoted federation’s acting President Yulia Tarasenko as saying on Friday.

Earlier in the day, RusAF announced that it submitted with the Russian Sports Ministry the Road Map regarding a list of proposals from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on the reinstatement of rights of the Russian track and field athletics body with World Athletics.

"We had less than a week to draft a Road Map, but within this period we have managed to analyze everything that was done previously by the federation, took into consideration all mistakes, worked on constructive proposals from colleagues and experts," Tarasenko said.