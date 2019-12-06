Doping scandal designed to weaken Russian athletes before 2020 Olympics — sports official

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Potential sanctions against Russia have been designed to hamper preparations of the Russian national team for the 2020 Olympics, Secretary General of the Russian Volleyball Federation Alexander Yaryomenko told a news conference at TASS on Friday.

"It is usual pressure which starts the year prior to the Olympic Games. We already had similar experience before the 2016 and 2018 Olympic Games. The pressure has been enforced to throw someone off balance and to make someone throw in the towel. However, we do not fixate on it and go ahead with 100-percent preparations for the competitions," Yaryomenko said.

"We have already stepped on the same rake, since a similar situation had left its imprint during the 2016 Rio Olympics. We will try to ensure that the result of our work is not affected by what is going on," he added.

Tokyo will host Olympic Games next summer. In 2022, Russia was scheduled to host the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.