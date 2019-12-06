Swiss-based CAS rules to halve FIFA’s sanctions against England’s FC Chelsea

In February, FIFA announced its decision to impose sanctions on Chelsea FC banning the English football club from registering new players, both at the domestic and international levels, for the period of the next two transfer windows. FIFA also ordered Chelsea FC to pay a fine of 600,000 Swiss francs (over $600,000).

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled to reduce by half sanctions imposed by the world’s governing football body, FIFA, in regard to England’s football club Chelsea, a statement from the Swiss-based court announced on Friday.

According to the statement from CAS on Friday, the court in Lausanne decided that: "CFC [Chelsea Football Club] is banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, for one entire registration period, which the club already served during the 2019 summer registration period."

"CFC is ordered to pay a fine to FIFA of the amount of CHF 300,000 (three hundred thousand Swiss Francs)," the statement reads. "The [FIFA’s] warning and the reprimand are confirmed."

"A CAS arbitration procedure was initiated in June 2019, following the receipt of CFC’s appeal, and conducted by a Sole Arbitrator (Prof. Massimo Coccia (Italy))," the statement continued. "The club did not file any application for provisional measures but requested that a final decision be rendered before the end of 2019. A hearing was held at the CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on 20 November 2019."

The statement added that after the hearing the arbitrator in the case "reduced the sanction to one single transfer ban (which Chelsea FC already served during the 2019 summer registration period), and halved the monetary sanction."

FIFA stated in February that its Disciplinary Committee sanctioned English club Chelsea for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

According to a statement from FIFA, the club has breached regulations "in the case of twenty-nine minor players and to have committed several other infringements relating to registration requirements for players." The statement adds that Chelsea FC also breached regulations in "connection with two agreements it concluded concerning minors and which allowed it to influence other clubs in transfer-related matters."

Chelsea FC, which is owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, is currently ranked 4th with 29 points in this Premier League’s season after having played 15 matches. The club is also third with eight points in its Group H of the UEFA Champions League tournament.