RUSADA reports over 300 cases of Russian athletes’ availability violations this year

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) registered 305 cases of violations by national athletes of availability for doping test procedures in January-November this year, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Friday.

In line with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the All-Russia Anti-Doping Regulations, each athlete on the registered testing pool must provide via the ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System) detailed information about his or her whereabouts and ensure availability for doping test procedures.

"In the period between January and November including, we have registered 305 cases of doping tests’ availability violations," Pakhnotskaya said in an interview with TASS. "They include 232 cases of missed doping tests and 73 cases on the failure to provide information about the whereabouts.".