At least 5,000 athletes from 15 countries take part in beach marathon in Haikou

HAIKOU, December 6. /TASS/. More than 5,000 guests from 15 world countries took part in VII International Beach Marathon in Haikou, www.hinews.cn reported.

The marathon took place on November 30.

Ethiopia's Eric Rotoik Kiboy who ran 10.5 km in 37 minutes and 36 seconds winner in men's distance became a winner in men's distance. Athletes from Kenia and China are also among the winners.

Ethiopia's Deyen Tegeniu Ashumar became the winner among women with a score of 42 minutes 13 seconds for 10.5 km. Athletes from Ethiopia and Kenia won silver and bronze.

The marathon's organizers gave all the athletes an opportunity to compete in unusual categories like "running in a bikini", "couples run", "running in a wedding dress", "running in a comic hero's costume" and "family run". According to the organizers, such contests for sports lovers gave the marathon a unique feature allowing it to have a special place among other sports competitions in China.