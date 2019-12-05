Russian Anti-Doping Agency carried out up to 9,100 doping tests in Jan.-Nov. 2019

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has carried out 9,098 doping inspections collecting 10,880 samples in January-November 2019, RUSADA Deputy Director Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Thursday.

According to the Russian anti-doping official, 676 doping inspections were organized in November and 791 doping samples were collected, compared to 613 inspections and 791 collected samples in October and 605 inspections and 727 collected samples in September.

RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus announced to TASS earlier in the year that the national anti-doping agency planned to collect 11,000 doping samples in 2019 and to increase this figure to 13,000 in 2020. The increase in the number of doping samples was planned to be achieved by the cost reduction in logistics and more effective organization of the work.