WADA’s decision in regard to Russian sports ‘will be mandatory’ for IOC, says Thomas Bach

Asked at a press conference after a session of the IOC Executive Committee’s on Thursday whether the organization would accept a decision of WADA in regard to Russia, Bach said: "They are mandatory."

President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov announced on November 28 that the IOC would have no grounds stripping Russian athletes of their right to participate under a national flag at Olympic Games.

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will accept as mandatory any decision passed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on possible sanctions in regard to Russian sports, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday.

"The IOC in the Olympic Charter has accepted the World Anti-Doping Code, and if there is a decision being issued according to the World Anti-Doping Code, it is mandatory for the IOC," the IOC president told journalists.

On November 25, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee (ExCo) to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

Among the recommended sanctions, the CRC suggested to bar Russia from all international sports competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency on September 20, 2018 on condition that WADA experts would be granted access before December 31, 2018 to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

One of WADA’s new international standards on the compliance status states that athletes coming from countries where national anti-doping agencies are non-compliant with the WADA Code may be barred from all international tournaments, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games.