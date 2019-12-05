Russian experts rule out manipulations with Moscow Anti-Doping Lab’s data

The findings of the Russian independent experts are stated in their report, which was obtained by TASS on Thursday.

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. A group of Russian independent experts have denied accusations of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that manipulations took place in regard to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

"The overall expertise showed no proof of intended interference of any person into digital database LIMS [the Laboratory Information Management System] and initial analytical finding database (raw data and PDF files) with the aim of fabricating, deleting or making alterations, since their removal from the Laboratory in July 2016," the report reads.

"Experts believe that Russia has fulfilled all of its obligations in line with the decisions of the WADA Executive Committee as of September 20, 2018, regarding the transfer of the digital archive and biomaterial from the Moscow Laboratory for the further use of it by the Agency in the interests of the probe on behalf of the WADA Intelligence and Investigations Department," the report states.