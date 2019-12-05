Russian experts believe whistleblower Rodchenkov altered Moscow Lab’s data from US

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. A group of Russian independent experts believe that Grigory Rodchenkov, an ex-head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, and his colleagues, who fled to America after a doping scandal broke out about four years ago, have been altering the Lab’s database for at least a year and a half from the territory of the United States.

The finding of the Russian independent experts are stated in their report, which was obtained by TASS on Thursday.

"As a result of the research and investigative measures, Russian experts have established that the Moscow Lab’s LIMS [the Laboratory Information Management System] have been regularly modified and altered (between 2012 and 2015); and after the emigration of Rodchenkov (November 2015), [Oleg] Migachev and [Timofei] Sobolevsky (August 2015) and until June 2016 it was in fact administered via Internet from Los Angeles (with a complete authority of an administrator, which enabled to introduce altercations to the database, to make deletions and fabrications without leaving traces)," the report reads.