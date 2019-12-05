PM Medvedev: Doping accusations against Russia resemble ‘endless anti-Russian soap opera’

"Everything that is connected with a doping scandal reminds me already of an endless anti-Russian soap opera as they have made a decision, introduced punishments and declared suspensions," Medvedev said.

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Continuous doping abuse accusations of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports look like an ‘endless anti-Russian soap opera,’ Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian television channels on Thursday.

"A bit later, something itched again and they decided — let’s look once again at the very same lists, reanalyze the very same samples to see if we have missed something and we will punish again those, who have been already punished, and in some cases we will also expand the responsibility on other athletes, regardless of their innocence," the Russian prime minister stated.

Medvedev also said that a decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency on possible sanctions regarding Russian sports "will be very tough for our country."

The Russian prime minister added that a problem of consumption of banned performance enhancing drugs in Russia exists but this situation is unacceptable in sports.

"Is there a doping problem here [in Russia]? Yes, there is," Medvedev said in an interview with Russian television channels on Thursday. "Obviously, this is totally unacceptable regarding common approaches to the development of sports in the modern world."