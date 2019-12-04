{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
DOPING SCANDAL IN RUSSIAN SPORTS

Russian anti-doping body suggests international working group on RusAF reinstatement

RUSADA also suggested dismissing the entire coaching staff of the Russian national athletics team, including head coach Yuri Borzakovsky
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has suggested setting up an international working group to reinstate the membership of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) at the World Athletics association (formerly IAAF).

According to a list of anti-crisis proposals by RUSADA, obtained by TASS, the working group is to appoint an acting RusAF president and a management team that might include third-party members.

RUSADA also suggested dismissing the entire coaching staff of the Russian national athletics team, including head coach Yuri Borzakovsky.

Tags
Doping scandal in Russian sports
