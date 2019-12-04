Matches of 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup should be played on Red Square, says coach

A decision to award the Russian capital of Moscow the right to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was made during the FIFA Council meeting in China’s Shanghai in late October. Two other contenders to host the global beach soccer event in 2021 were FESFUT (Salvadorian Football Association) and the Chilean Football Association.

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS, Rustam Sharafutdinov/. Matches of the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup should be played on Red Square in Moscow, Mikhail Likhachev, the head coach of the Russian national beach soccer team, told TASS on Wednesday.

"If someone asks me where I wish to see the organization of the tournament’s matches, I will say that I want to see them played on Red Square. This is a venue No. 1 for me," Likhachev said in an interview with TASS.

After the Russian capital was selected as the host of the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, an official website of the Moscow authorities launched a public voting to choose among four proposed venues, including Red Square, where the matches of the global championship would be played. The voting on the venue is still underway.

The first FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was held back in 1995 and Russia has never hosted this international event. The Russian national beach soccer team won the World Championships twice (in 2011 and 2013).

The 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was hosted between November 21 and December 1 by Paraguay’s Asuncion, where the Russian national team won the bronze edging Japan (5-4) in the match for the third place. The Portuguese squad won the championship in Paraguay defeating Italy 6-4 in the final.