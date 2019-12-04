US MMA fighter David Branch set to face next week Russia’s Alexander Shlemenko

The bout between Branch and Shlemenko is scheduled to be held as part of the Russian Cagefighting Championship (RCC) in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg on December 14.

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter David Branch of the United States has signed a contract for the bout against Russian MMA fighter Alexander Shlemenko next week in Russia, the press service of the tournament’s organizers announced on Wednesday.

The RCC press service reported that 38-year-old David Branch had settled all issues regarding the issuance of the Russian visa on Wednesday and immediately signed a contract for the fight against Shlemenko next Saturday.

Russia’s 35-year-old Alexander ‘Storm’ Shlemenko was initially scheduled to fight in Yekaterinburg next week against Louis Taylor of the United States, but the American fighter withdrew from the bout citing an injury.

Shlemenko has a record of 58 wins (32 by KOs, 10 by submission and 16 by decision) and 12 losses, while his US opponent Branch holds a record of 22 wins (six by KOs, seven by submission and nine by decision) and six losses.