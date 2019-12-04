Russia to play friendly match at home on June 6 before UEFA 2020 Euro Cup, says coach

"The only thing that I can disclose now is that we have initially planned to play two matches at home and two away," he continued. "However, due to the current developments we will play three matches away and one match at home, right before the European championship, on June 6 in Moscow."

"I already know who our opponents will be, but I cannot name them at the moment because the information about the friendlies is not confirmed yet officially," Cherchesov told journalists.

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The Russian national football team plans to play four friendly matches, one at home and three away, before the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, team’s Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov said on Wednesday.

"The dates for our friendlies are March 28 and 31, June 2 and 6," the head coach of the Russian national football team said.

Cherchesov also declined to confirm earlier media reports about the Russian team’s friendly matches with Poland and Moldova, saying that the agreements had not been signed yet.

"I have held talks with head coaches of our potential opponents for the friendly matches and they have all voiced their consent. It is now up to the management of the teams, who have to issue their official approvals so that my words will not be groundless," Cherchesov added.

Russia played 10 international fixtures this year and they were all qualifiers for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup — in March, Russia lost to Belgium 1-3 and defeated Kazakhstan 4-0; in June, Russia beat San Marino and Cyprus (9-0 and 1-0 respectively); in September, the team routed Scotland (2-1) and Kazakhstan (1-0); in October the Russian footballers blanked Scotland 4-0 and then blazed past Cyprus 5-0.

Playing two international fixtures last month, the Russian team lost again to Belgium 1-4 at home and then enjoyed a confident 5-0 away win over San Marino.

The Russian team finished second in its qualifying Group I and secured a berth in the final tournament.

The Final Draw for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup was held on November 30 in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. Twenty-four national football teams, which have cleared the qualifications round, were divided into six groups with four teams in each. Russia was placed in Group B, and will play against Belgium (in St. Petersburg on June 13), Finland (in St. Petersburg on June 17) and Denmark (in Copenhagen on June 22).

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of the 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.