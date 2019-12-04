Russian Sports Ministry to allocate $421.75 mln for football infrastructure

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Sports will allocate 27 bln rubles ($421.75 mln) for the development of football infrastructure, Minister of Sports Pavel Kolobkov said on Wednesday.

According to the Minister, the federal project "includes several levels — creating infrastructure for popular sports, developing football and hockey. By 2024, 27 billion rubles ($421.75 mln) will be spent on establishing football arenas, fields with lighting and heating. The funds will also be used to train coaches and hold competitions."

This federal project includes creating conditions for physical education for all categories of the population, increasing accessibility of sports facilities to the population and improving the qualification of sports workers.

The national project "Demography," designed for 2019-2024, includes five federal projects. The total budget for the next six years will amount to 3.1 trillion rubles ($48.42 bln).