Russian football team’s main task is to enter FIFA’s Top-10 Ranking — sports minister

According to the most recent FIFA World Ranking list, published on November 28, the Russian national team dropped one place in the rating of national football squads compared to October rankings. Russia is currently 38th in FIFA Ranking with 1,470 points.

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The main task of the Russian national football teams is to enter the FIFA Top-10, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Wednesday.

"The Russian national football team’s task is to enter the Top-10 of the FIFA Ranking," Kolobkov told journalists. "This is a challenge because all national teams are playing football at the professional level nowadays. We [Russia] are doing very well at the moment."

Russia played ten international fixtures this year and they were all qualifiers for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup — in March, Russia lost to Belgium 1-3 and defeated Kazakhstan 4-0; in June, Russia beat San Marino and Cyprus (9-0 and 1-0 respectively); in September, the team routed Scotland (2-1) and Kazakhstan (1-0); in October the Russian footballers blanked Scotland 4-0 and then blazed past Cyprus 5-0.

Appearing in two international fixtures last month, the Russian team lost again to Belgium 1-4 at home and then enjoyed a confident 5-0 away win over San Marino.

The Russian team finished second in its qualifying Group I and secured a berth in the final tournament.

The Final Draw for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup was held on November 30 in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. Twenty-four national football teams, which have cleared the qualifications round, were divided into six groups with four teams in each. Russia was placed in Group B, and will play against Belgium (in St. Petersburg on June 13), Finland (in St. Petersburg on June 17) and Denmark (in Copenhagen on June 22).