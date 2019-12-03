St. Petersburg opens Fan ID issuance center for 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches

The Fan ID issuance center was opened in a shopping mall located on Nevsky Prospect, which is the main street in St. Petersburg. The opening ceremony was attended by Russian Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Oleg Pak, St. Petersburg Vice Governor Vladimir Kirillov and former goalkeeper of the Russian national football team and of Zenit St. Petersburg football club Vyacheslav Malafeyev.

ST. PETERSBURG, December 3. /TASS/. On Tuesday, Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg opened a center for issuing Fan IDs, which are required for all ticket holders of 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches in Russia.

"A Fan ID is required for every ticket holder to enter the stadium," Oleg Pak said during the opening ceremony. "The Fan ID system proved to be reliable during the [2018 FIFA] World Cup and I hope it will prove itself again during the European football championship."

Russia came up for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with an innovation — the so-called Fan ID, which was required for all ticketholders. This innovation was successfully tested during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia and earned high marks from the world’s governing football body of FIFA.

A Fan ID holder was allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournament. Fan IDs were obligatory, in addition to purchased tickets, in order to attend matches of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), St. Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of the 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as a home stadium for Zenit St. Petersburg football club.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary that year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.