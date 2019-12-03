Russian sports chief rejects media reports on acknowledging Moscow Lab’s data alterations

Sports Integrity Initiative web portal reported on Monday referring to a report from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Compliance and Review Committee that Russia confirmed the fact that information technology systems administrator Yevgeny Mochalov, who is a husband of Moscow Anti-Doping Lab’s former director Yelena Mochalova, altered the lab’s database in 2018-2019.

SOCHI, December 3. /TASS/. Russia has never admitted that Yevgeny Mochalov was involved in the alleged manipulations with the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov stated.

"This information is not true," the Russian Sports Ministry quoted Kolobkov as saying in a statement on Tuesday. "There were no confirmations at all on behalf of the Sports Ministry that Mochalov was tampering with the database."

The Russian side failed to meet the deadline, which was December 31, 2018, to provide access for WADA experts to the Moscow Lab’s data.

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

On November 25, WADA CRC reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

Among the recommended sanctions, the CRC suggested to bar Russia from all international sports competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency on September 20, 2018 on condition that WADA experts would be granted access before December 31, 2018 to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The new international standard on the compliance status states that athletes coming from countries where national anti-doping agencies are non-compliant with the WADA Code may be barred from all international tournaments, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games.