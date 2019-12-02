WADA Executive Committee meeting to consider RUSADA status moved to Lausanne

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The key World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee meeting next week to decide on the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has been moved from Paris to Lausanne, the insidethegames sports news portal said.

The decision to relocate the meeting, scheduled for December 9, was due to a series of planned strikes, which could have made it difficult for WADA Executive Committee members to get to the French capital.

On December 5, a major protest against the pension reform will begin in France. Serious traffic and travel problems are expected as rail workers, airport and airline personnel and other transport sector employees are among those expected to stay out of work for an indefinite period.

On November 23, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

Among the recommended sanctions, the CRC suggested to bar Russia from all international sports competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee is to pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9.