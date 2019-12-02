Alisson Becker of Brazil awarded first-ever Lev Yashin trophy for best goalkeeper

PARIS, December 2. /TASS/. Alisson Becker of Brazil, who plays as a goalkeeper for Premier League club Liverpool, has become the first to be awarded a trophy for the best goalkeeper of the year named after legendary Lev Yashin.

The ceremony, part of 2019 Ballon d’Or, or the Golden Ball, was held at Paris’ Theatre du Chatelet on Monday.

The Lev Yashin prize was established by the France Football magazine in September.

Along with Becker, commonly known as Alisson, shortlist of the candidates included Kepa Arrizabalaga (Spain), Ederson Moraes (Brazil), Samir Handanovic (Slovenia), Hugo Lloris (France), Manuel Neuer (Germany), Jan Oblak (Slovenia), Andr· Onana (Cameroon), Wojciech Szczesny (Poland) and Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany), with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, playing for Spain’s Barcelona, and Ederson Moraes, playing for Manchester City, taking the second and third places, respectively.

Lev Yashin

Lev Yashin (October 22, 1929 - March 20, 1990) was a goalkeeper for Dynamo Moscow FC and the Soviet national team. He is considered as the greatest goalkeeper in history of football and had an iconic status for revolutionizing the game of a goalkeeper. He remains the only goalkeeper in the history of football to win the Ballon d’Or.

Throughout his career, he stopped a total of over 150 penalty kicks, by far more than any other goalkeeper in history and has a record of over 270 clean sheets, which means that he never conceded a goal in over 270 matches. He played in three World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1966 and has a record of four clean sheets in an overall of 12 matches in World Cup finals.

He also appeared at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, but in the capacity of the third-choice backup and assistant coach.

He made an unforgettable impression on the world community, when he first appeared at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, which was the first to be broadcast internationally. Always dressed in black from head to toe he earned his international nicknames of the ‘Black Spider’ and ‘Black Panther.’.