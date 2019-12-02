Swiss-based CAS to hear appeals of five Russian track and field athletes next March

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is set to hear on March 3-5, 2020 appeals of five Russian track and field athletes against their suspensions over accusations of anti-doping rules’ violations, the Swiss-based court announced in a statement on its official website on Monday.

According to the statement, the Russian track and field athletes at issue filed appeals with the Court of Arbitration for Sport on February 22. They are Lyukman Adams (triple jump), Yulia Kondakova (60 and 100m hurdles), Svetlana Shkolina (high jump), Yekaterina Galitskaya (100 and 200m running, 100m hurdles) and Ivan Ukhov (high jump).

The Swiss-based court ordered between January 31 and February 1, 2019 to suspend 13 Russian track and field athletes for violations of anti-doping regulations, including five Russian athletes, who submitted appeals.

Here also belong Vera Ganeyeva (discuss throw), Anna Bulgakova (hammer throw), Tatiana Firova (200 and 400m running), Ivan Yushkov (shot put), Tatiana Beloborodova (hammer throw), Maria Bespalova (hammer throw), Gulfia Agafonova (hammer throw) and Anisya Kirdyapkina (race walk).