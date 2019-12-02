Tennis player Federer is first Swiss to be minted on a coin in their lifetime

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Tennis star Roger Federer became the first person in Switzerland whose image was used in a commemorative coin by the Swissmint, Swiss agency Blick reported.

The image of the 38-year-old legendary athlete was used for coinage of the anniversary silver coin worth 20 francs which will be officially issued on January 23, 2020 (it is possible to purchase the coin in the Swissmint's online shop from December 2 to 19). The Swissmint will issue 55,000 more coins and if there is high demand, it plans to issue another 40,000 coins. In May, the Swissmint will issue the anniversary gold coin worth 50 francs on which Federer will be also pictured.

"Thank you Switzerland and Swissmint for this incredible honor and privilege," Federer wrote on Twitter.

Federer occupies the third position in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). He has won 103 tournaments under the auspices of this organization, including 20 Grand Slam tournaments, which is a record. He won the Australian Open six times, the French Open once, Wimbledon eight times and the US Open five times. He also clinched gold in doubles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.